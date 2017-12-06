ST Digital's holiday gadget gift guide: For Him

DJI MAVIC PRO

$1,499

Delight the man in your life with the small but powerful DJI Mavic Pro drone. It is foldable and compact enough to pack into any backpack. Yet, it has a maximum flight time of 27min and a maximum flight distance of 13km.

It is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera that is capable of shooting great still images and 4K videos, for some great aerial photography. Plus, the Mavic Pro uses FlightAutonomy technology to sense obstacles up to 15m away and can bypass or brake to avoid accidents.

LG V30+

$1,098

The LG V30+ packs a 6-inch (2,880 x 1,440 pixels) display and a rear dual camera system comprising a 16-megapixel and a 13-megapixel image sensor. Its fingerprint sensor is situated right below the dual-lens at the rear, which makes it easy to access.

If your significant other is crazy about music, he will likely be excited by the phone's built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC with sound tuning by B&O Play. And it comes with a headphone jack, so he can still use his favourite headphones with it.

MOBOT ALTIMEX

$1,699

Does your man love to play Pokemon Go? Get him the Mobot Altimex e-scooter so he can get to those rare Ho-oh raids as quickly as possible.

It is equipped with a 1,000W motor that would be able to tackle most upslopes in Singapore.

In addition, the Altimex uses a quadruple dual-shock suspension at both the front and rear wheels, so he can glide smoothly over rough surfaces. Just make sure he is not riding on the road, as e-scooters like Altimex are allowed only on public paths.

CASIO G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER GPW-2000-1A

$1,399

Get a watch worthy of your boyfriend or husband with the sturdy but good-looking Casio G-Shock GravityMaster GPW-2000-1A.

Featuring the Connected Engine Three-Way module from Casio, the G-Shock GravityMaster receives both radio wave and GPS satellite-time calibration signals, as well as connects to time servers when paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth for better time-keeping accuracy. Great if your significant other flies frequently for work.

This G-Shock's handsome watch face features a world time sub-dial, a 24-hour sub-dial, and latitude and longitude displays. Being a G-Shock watch, it is shock-resistant and water resistant down to 200m.

APPLE TV 4K

From $268

Apple TV 4K now supports 4K output, and displays more vibrant images and sharper text across its entire menu interface.

For the couch potato in your man, get the Apple TV 4K media streamer. It now supports 4K output, and displays more vibrant images and sharper text across its entire menu interface.

Its built-in high-performance 4K scaler will make his non-4K content great again. Plus, it will always output at the highest resolution possible for his TV.

With support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision standards, both of you can binge watch House Of Cards on Netflix, or enjoy 4K movies like Wonder Woman available in the iTunes store.