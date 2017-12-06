ST Digital's holiday gadget gift guide: For Her

MICHAEL KORS ACCESS SOFIE

$679

Need a good-looking smartwatch befitting the lady in your life?

Get the Michael Kors Access Sofie for her.

This Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch has a 42mm stainless steel case with a fully-round Amoled display. Its bezel and strap are adorned with luxe pave accents that add plenty of glamour points to the watch.

The watch will not only show e-mail and message notifications, but it also doubles up as a fitness tracker.

It is water resistant to a depth of 10m and comes in silver, gold, rose gold and sable-tone finishes.

LG GRAM 15 (MODEL: 15Z975)

From $2,099

Get a sleek and lightweight laptop for the woman in your life with the LG Gram 15. This model comes in white, a colour now rarely seen on a laptop. More importantly, it has a huge 15.6-inch display but weighs a mere 1090g. So she can binge watch Korean dramas on a big screen without straining her back carrying a laptop around. For work, the Gram 15 comes with the eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of system memory and up to 512GB of flash storage for optimal performance.

CASIO TR MINI (TR-M11)

$699

Your girlfriend or wife loves to take selfies? You might want to get her the Casio TR mini (TR-M11).

This nifty compact camera looks like a cosmetic compact. But when you flip it open, it becomes a selfie camera. It has a 10.5-megapixel image sensor with a 21mm f/1.8 lens on the top lid and a 2.5-inch touchscreen display on the bottom lid.

There are nine LED lights - eight around the lens and one below the display - to make the skin look brighter. It comes with Casio's legendary Make-up Mode that produces natural-looking selfies with smoother skin.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 (ROSE PINK)

$1,148

This latest rose pink variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8, available since October, could be the perfect gift for her.

Unlike many huge flagship smartphones, the S8 is relatively small and great for one-hand usage. Yet it features a large gorgeous 5.8-inch display, so she can watch YouTube videos and reply to messages with ease.

Plus, the phone is IP68-certified, so it does not matter if it is dropped accidentally.

FUJIFILM INSTAX SHARE SP-3

$309

If she loves to print photos, the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 portable printer could be just what she wants.

It prints photos on Fujifilm's new instax Square film, and all she needs to do is to use the instax share app, select the photos from her smartphone and print them directly with the SP-3 through Wi-Fi.

She can also print images from her Instagram, Facebook and Google Photos accounts. It is available in black and white models.