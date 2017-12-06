ST Digital's holiday gadget gift guide: For Gamers

SUPER NES CLASSIC EDITION

From $135 at local, online retailers

Relive the heyday of 16-bit gaming with this retro mini-console loaded with 21 games from the 1990s.

It comes with two wired Super NES Classic controllers so you can start challenging your friend in Street Fighter II right away. Other must-try games include classic role-playing games Secrets of Mana and Final Fantasy VI, as well as 2-D platformer Super Mario World.

Bonus: it has a never-before-released sequel to 3-D shooter Star Fox that can be unlocked after completing the first level of Star Fox.

SONY PLAYSTATION VR AND PLAYSTATION CAMERA BUNDLE

$579

Itching to try out virtual reality (VR)?

Now is the time to take the plunge with the Sony PlayStation VR headset. The Sony PlayStation VR headset and camera bundle is $70 cheaper than its launch price over a year ago.

More importantly, there is more content, with Sony touting more than 140 VR games and experiences. Some of the latest VR titles include a VR version of the open-world role-playing game classic Skyrim, and a fishing game from Final Fantasy XV, Monsters of the Deep.

LOGITECH POWERPLAY WIRELESS-CHARGING MOUSEPAD

$199

Wireless mice reduce desktop clutter, but they need to be recharged now and then. Logitech's latest gadget, the PowerPlay wireless charging mousepad, solves this problem - and more.

It delivers power wirelessly to a compatible mouse (Logitech G703 and 903) that is placed on it. The mousepad can also pair directly with the mouse so you do not need to attach a USB dongle to your computer. Another plus point: the mousepad has RGB lighting that can be customised to match your mood and gaming gear.

LG 34UC89G 21:9 CURVED ULTRA-WIDE GAMING MONITOR

$1,399

Level up your gaming experience with LG's latest 34-inch gaming monitor. Powered by Nvidia's G-Sync technology, the LG 34UC89G offers fluid graphics without stuttering or screen tearing. Its refresh rate can be overclocked to a maximum of 166Hz to ensure smooth moving images while gaming.

Other features include a Black Stabiliser mode that brightens the darker areas of the screen and a Crosshair screen overlay to help players find the target in first-person shooter games. In addition, its ultra-wide screen can fit multiple windows for greater productivity. With the In-Plane Switching display, you can expect wide viewing angles and vibrant colours.