ST Digital's holiday gadget gift guide: For Fitness Buffs

NEW BALANCE FRESH FOAM CRUZ PROTECT PACK

$149

This pair of running shoes features New Balance's Fresh Foam cushioning technology for a stable run. Its upper combines a synthetic mid-foot saddle with a protective water-resistant mesh for comfortable fit and support. Its slip-on bootie construction makes it easy to put on the shoes.

Furthermore, it looks like a pair of trendy sneakers, so you do not need to pack an extra pair of running or casual shoes when you are travelling overseas.

GARMIN VIVOACTIVE 3

From $449

The Garmin vivoactive 3 might look like an analogue watch with its 1.2-inch round touchscreen display (240 x 240 pixels) and stainless steel bezel, but it is actually a fitness tracker and smartwatch rolled into one.

It has built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, accelerometer and thermometer.

The watch will even allow you to pay for your post-workout drinks with Garmin Pay, when it is eventually rolled out here. It supports Visa credit cards and works with contactless payment readers via Near Field Communication.

SAMSUNG GEAR FIT2 PRO

$268

Most fitness trackers merely count your steps taken daily. Not the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro. It comes with built-in GPS, so you can go for runs without a smartphone and still get accurate distance tracking.

In addition, it will automatically track your workouts, whether you are playing tennis or dancing. Its built-in heart rate monitor measures your heart rate continuously throughout the day. Furthermore, it is water resistant down to 50m. And with the new Speedo On app specially developed for Fit2 Pro, it will track your swims too.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 3

From $498

If you are an iPhone user who loves to exercise, you have to get the Apple Watch Series 3.

This smartwatch has built-in GPS and heart rate monitor as well as a barometric altimeter that measures elevation so it can count the flights of stairs you have climbed. It is also water resistant down to 50m and can track your swims.

It features an S3 dual-core processor for 70 per cent faster performance than its predecessor, so native Apple Watch apps run more smoothly.

ALL GIFT IDEAS BY TREVOR TAN, VINCENT CHANG AND LESTER HIO.

PHOTOS: NEW BALANCE, SAMSUNG, APPLE, GARMIN, GOOGLE, DEVIALET, SONY, MRSPEAKERS, SCHIIT, KLIPSCH, LEICA, RICOH, GOPRO, KEEN GAMES, KANO, JBL, UBTECH, MICHAEL KORS, LG, CASIO, FUJIFILM, DJI, MOBOT, KENWOOD, DE’LONGHI