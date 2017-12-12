Xiaomi launches 'bezel-less' Mi Mix 2 smartphone

SINGAPORE - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 2, a "bezel-less" flagship smartphone in Singapore.

It is the successor to last year's Mi Mix, which arguably kicked off this year's all-screen smartphone trend. Like the Apple iPhone X, the 5.99-inch Mi Mix 2 has an edge-to-edge screen with rounded corners, but without the notch at the top. Instead, the Mi Mix 2 has its front-facing camera located at its narrow chin.

The Mi Mix 2 is designed by renowned French designer Philippe Starck, who was also involved in the original Mi Mix. It has a matte aluminium alloy frame and a curved ceramic back. At the back of the phone is a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation and a fingerprint sensor.

The new Xiaomi smartphone runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor found in other flagship Android smartphones. However, it does not have wireless charging or IP67 water resistance rating like some of its competitors.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is available here at $699 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Pre-order starts today on online retailer Lazada. And from Dec 15, it will be available at authorised Mi Stores (Suntec City and Causeway Point), as well as Challenger retail outlets.