With a tempered glass protector, it's a safe bet

ELEMENT CASE REV

Price: $55

Weight: 42g

In terms of design, the Element Case Rev is probably the best-looking case in this roundup. The review unit looks sleek and futuristic with its luminous red back.

The luminous back shows off diamond-like patterns, which is Rev's proprietary X-Frame chassis. This is designed to be lightweight yet able to resist twisting and bending. At only 42g, it does not add much weight to the S8.

Its protruding four-corner design helps to dissipate energy in order to withstand bumps and drops. It also meets the US military specification drop-test requirements.

Furthermore, its maker claims the Rev can withstand being tossed out of a moving vehicle travelling at 104kmh.

It is a bit hard to believe this claim, as the case has cut-outs for most of the buttons of the S8, and is not really that beefy.

However, the relative thinness of the case means it is easy to insert or remove the S8.

You can also install a curved tempered glass screen protector on the S8 with the case.

In the first drop test, the Rev landed at an angle with the display facing downwards. But the rubberised corner allowed it to bounce up before it came to a stop with the screen facing up. The S8 continued to function normally with no visible damage.

But during the second drop test, the opposite happened. Upon landing with two bottom corners hitting the ground, it bounced up and came to a stop with the screen facing down. It also made quite a horrible-sounding bang.

I found that the tempered glass screen protector had cracked at the bottom right. But the S8 escaped unscathed.

Trevor Tan

•Verdict: The Element Case Rev is the cheapest and most good-looking case in this round-up, as well as one of the lightest. But you might want to install a tempered glass protector when using it.