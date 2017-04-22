Thousands of customers first few in Singapore to get new S8 phones

Samsung customers collecting their phones at the Samsung experience store in Vivocity.
Samsung customers collecting their phones at the Samsung experience store in Vivocity.ST PHOTO: LESTER HIO
Customers collecting their Galaxy S8 and S8+ at the Samsung Experience Store at VivoCity.
A customer with his Galaxy S8+ at M1 at Paragon.
A customer with his Galaxy S8+ at the Samsung Experience Store at Paragon.
A customer with his Galaxy S8+ at Singtel at Comcentre.
A customer with her Galaxy S8 at StarHub at Plaza Singapura.
Published
59 min ago
Updated
36 min ago
lesterh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Customers who pre-ordered Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, started collecting their phones on Saturday (April 22) morning, a week ahead of the phones' official launch here on April 29.

Reception to the Korean electronics manufacturer's latest flagships were the strongest in years, despite fears that customers response would be lukewarm following the global recall of the Samsung Note7 in 2016 after reports of phones catching fire.

Medical technician Ng Yi Xian, 33, was among the first to collect two new S8+ phones - one for himself and the other for his father - when collection slots first opened up at 9.30am on Saturday morning.

"After the Note7 incident, Samsung should have taken more precautions so the S8 will most likely be safer and even better," he said.

 

The 5.8-inch S8 will retail at $1,148 while the bigger 6.2-inch S8+ goes for $1,298.

According to Korean news agency Yonhap, the S8's pre-orders set a new record among all of Samsung's smartphones, crossing the 1 million mark.

More than 260,000 phones were collected in South Korea on launch day.

There were tens of thousands of pre-orders for the S8 and S8+ in Singapore, more than twice the number of S7 and S7 Edge pre-orders last year.

A Samsung spokesman here said thousands of customers signed up for collection on Saturday, with all collection slots fully booked.

