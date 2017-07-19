Thin but tough, with layers of protection

UAG MONARCH

Price: $84

Weight: 41g

The UAG Monarch case is said to be handcrafted and boasts five layers of protection. The layers consist of a "tough armour frame" that absorbs shock and impact, a top grain-leather for looks, a polycarbonate shear plate for stiffness, impact-resistant rubber, and an alloy metal frame with torx screws to keep each layer in place.

From the back, these layers make the Monarch ruggedly handsome. There are tyre-like threads on the sides with a leather back that is covered by a metal frame, with the UAG logo in chrome accent - a great case for petrol heads.

The case covers only the side volume buttons and power button, with a single cut-out for the rear camera, flash and fingerprint sensor. The headphone jack, USB-C port and speakers at its bottom are exposed.

But the best thing about the Monarch is its thinness. It does not add much bulk to the phone. It can be used with an S8 that has a curved tempered glass screen protector. It is also the second lightest case here. Thus, it provides the best handling for the S8 in this round-up.

Its thinness does not inspire confidence, but it is supposed to be able to endure twice the amount of abuse spelt out by the MIL-STD- 810G 516.6 drop test and even has a 10-year limited warranty.

During the drop tests, the Monarch made a terrible sound on impact. It sounded as if glass had shattered or something like that.

However, upon closer inspection, both the case and S8 did not suffer any physical damage.

The screen protector did not show any cracks and the S8 continued to worknormally.

I found that the case tends to land on one corner on first impact. But it always flipped and bounced to land on its back with the screen facing up. That's probably why nothing was damaged.

Trevor Tan

•Verdict: The UAG Monarch is ruggedly good-looking and it protects the phone pretty well, despite its thinness and seeming lack of protection.