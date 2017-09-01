Sony launches three Xperia smartphones at IFA 2017

BERLIN - Sony launched not one, not two, but three Xperia smartphones on the eve of Europe’s biggest consumer tech trade show, IFA 2017.

The Xperia XA1 Plus, Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are officially unveiled during a press conference held at Sony’s booth at Messe Berlin, where the IFA 2017 will start tomorrow.

The XZ1 and XZ1 Compact join the XZ Premium as different variants of Sony’s flagship Xperia XZ series. The Xperia XZ1 features 5.2-inch full high-definition display, while the XZ1 Compact has a smaller 4.6-inch display.

Both Xperia XZ1 smartphones use the latest MotionEye camera, which is built from the knowledge of Sony’s alpha and Cyber-shot cameras. Its Predictive Capture feature automatically starts taking pictures even before the moment begins, whether it is action or a smile. You can then choose the best picture from a selection of four shots.

In addition, both new XZ1 smartphones feature the 3D Creator. Sony claims you can capture high-quality 3-D scans of objects in just 1min using the four scan modes; head scan, face scan, food scan and freeform scan.

Both XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform for smooth performance and will ship with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

On the other hand, the mid-range Xperia XA1 Plus packs a 5.5-inch full high-definition display with a 23-megapixel f/2.0 rear camera. It also features a 8-megapixel 23mm wide-angle front-facing camera to get more of your friends into a selfie.

In addition, the XA1 Plus has an intuitive fingerprint sensor on the power button for increased security. This Android 7 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor for smooth operation.

The pricing for all three new Xperia smartphones for Singapore is yet to be confirmed, but The Straits Times understand that local availability should be around Oct.

At the same time, Sony also announced its a compact action camera, the RX0. It is water resistant down to 10m, shock resistant from up to 2m and crush resistant of up to 200kg.

Plus, Sony launched three new wireless headphones incorporating noise cancellation technology. The WF-1000X is a pair of cordless earbuds for ultimate convenience, the WI-1000X is a neckband-style headphone for sports enthusiast, while the WH-1000XM2 is the headband-style premium noise-cancelling headphones.

