Sony launches slew of products at IFA 2017, including two phones loaded with camera tricks

BERLIN - Sony unveiled a slew of products on the eve of Europe's biggest consumer tech trade show, including two Xperia smartphones that boast camera tricks previously found only on its flagship device.

The Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact were officially unveiled during a press conference held at Sony's booth at Messe Berlin, where the IFA 2017 will start on Friday (Sept 1).

The two join the XZ Premium as different variants of Sony's flagship Xperia XZ series. The Xperia XZ1 features 5.2-inch full high-definition display, while the XZ1 Compact has a smaller 4.6-inch display.

Both new models, however, use the latest MotionEye camera, which is built from the knowledge of Sony's alpha and Cyber-shot cameras. Among the features that set this camera apart are the ability to capture super slow-motion video and process images taken quickly.

The new phones also have a Predictive Capture feature which automatically starts taking pictures when it detects a smile or sudden motion, vefore you even touch the shutter button. You can then choose the best picture from a selection of four shots.

Sony also showed off a feature called 3D Creator. Sony claims you can capture high-quality 3-D scans of objects in just 1min using the four scan modes; head scan, face scan, food scan and freeform scan.

Both XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform for smooth performance and will ship with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

Apart from the two XZ1 phones, Sony also launched a mid-range Xperia XA1 Plus, which packs a 5.5-inch full high-definition display and a 23-megapixel f/2.0 rear camera. It also features a 8-megapixel 23mm wide-angle front-facing camera to get more of your friends into a selfie.

The XA1 Plus also has an intuitive fingerprint sensor on the power button for increased security. This Android 7 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor for smooth operation.

The pricing for all three new Xperia smartphones for Singapore is yet to be confirmed, but The Straits Times understand that local availability should be around Oct.

Phones aside, Sony also announced its a compact action camera, the RX0, and three wireless headphones. The RX0 is water resistant down to 10m, shock resistant from up to 2m and crush resistant of up to 200kg.

All three new wireless headphones incorporate noise cancellation technology. The WF-1000X is a pair of cordless earbuds for ultimate convenience, the WI-1000X is a neckband-style headphone for sports enthusiast, while the WH-1000XM2 is the headband-style premium noise-cancelling headphones.