Sizing up the competition

With most major Android smartphone manufacturers having released their latest phones within the first four months of this year, it might be daunting to decide which one to go for should you want to upgrade your current device. In this one-page guide, The Straits Times Digital presents the top four Android phones recently released in the market for a quick and convenient comparison. The pictures of the phones on this page are all to scale, and we look at the screen, the camera and one feature unique or exceptional to the phone to help you decide on your next phone purchase.