Samsung launches the Galaxy A series (2018) smartphones with dual front cameras

SINGAPORE - Tech giant Samsung has launched its first smartphones of the year, the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018). These upper mid-tier phones are positioned right below Samsung's flagship models in terms of pricing and specs.

The top feature on the A series are the dual front-facing cameras that support Samsung's Live Focus feature. Users can adjust the amount of background blur before or after taking portrait shots using the front cameras.

These front cameras can also unlock the phone via facial recognition, but lack the iris scanner found in the flagship Galaxy Note8 and S8 phones.

New to this year's A series is Samsung's near-bezel-less Infinity Display. The A8 and A8+ come with 5.6-inch and 6-inch screens respectively. These Amoled screens sport a widescreen 18.5:9 aspect ratio to create a more immersive experience for games and videos. However, the 1,080 x 2,220-pixel screen resolution is not as sharp as the QHD+ resolution on Samsung's flagship Galaxy phones.

Besides having a larger screen, the A8+ has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage compared to the A8 (3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage). The 3,500mAh non-removable battery in the A8+ is also bigger than the 3,000mAh found on the A8.

Both smartphones are dual SIM models that support microSD cards of up to 256GB. They rated IP68 in water and dust resistance, so users can submerge them for short periods in shallow water of up to 1.5m. Wireless charging, however, is not supported.

Available here in gold and black, the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) will be sold at authorised retailers from Jan 27 at $648 and $798 respectively.

