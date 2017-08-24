Samsung Galaxy Note8 available in Singapore on Sept 15, to be priced at $1,398

SINGAPORE - Samsung's latest premium phablet, the Galaxy Note8, will be available in Singapore from September 15, and is set to be the company's most expensive smartphone to date with a price tag of $1,398.

The Note8 features the same bezel-less infinity display that made its debut on the S8 and S8+ phones earlier in 2017, and comes with a 6.3-inch display. It is also the first Samsung phone to come with two rear cameras.

Users can register their interest in the Note8 at the three telcos from Friday, Aug 25, 12pm. They will also be able to pre-order the phone from Samsung's website or at Samsung Experience Stores across the island.

Online pre-orders will also be available from electronics stores and websites such as Best Denki, Courts, Hachi, Harvey Norman, Newstead and Lazada.

Singapore customers will have the choice of three colours for the Note8: Midnight Black, Maple Gold and Orchid Gray.

The Note8 runs Android 7.1.1 right from the box, and local versions come with 64GB of internal storage and supports expandable memory up to 256GB.