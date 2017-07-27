Next-generation Moto Z2 Play smartphone and new Moto Mods available in Singapore soon

SINGAPORE - The next-generation Motorola modular phones, which supports add-ons that can be attached to the back of the device to provide additional functionalities, will hit Singapore's shores at the end of July.

The Moto Z2 Play, the successor to 2016's Moto Z Play, will be available from Saturday (July 29) at telco M1, and from Aug 5 through Lenovo retailers and telcos Singtel and StarHub.

Sporting a 5.5-inch full high-definition Super Amoled screen and Snapdragon 626 processor, the Z2 Play ($799, without contract) is the premium device in Motorola's lineup for 2017.

The Z2 Play is backwards compatible with Moto Mods released in 2016, such as the JBL speaker mod and Hasselblad camera mod, as well as new future mods.

Motorola Mobility, which was acquired by Chinese PC maker Lenovo in 2015, also launched four new Moto Mod add-ons, which will be available from the end of August.

These include an updated JBL SoundBoost Speaker 2, a new battery pack, a Moto GamePad, and a wireless charging shell. The first three will cost $149, while the wireless charging shell costs $99.

Motorola also announced the release dates for their mid- and entry-level Moto phones in Singapore. The mid-range Moto G5 plus, which retails for $599, will be available on Aug 5.

The budget-level Moto C ($149), Moto E4 ($249) and E4+ ($299) will all be released on Aug 11. The bigger brother to the Moto C, the Moto C Plus, will be released here at the end of August at $249.

