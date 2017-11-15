LG Q6: Compact player is quick and responsive

At first glance, the LG Q6 looks a tad like the company's flagship G6. Its 5.5-inch (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) display takes up nearly the entire front with minimal bezel. It also has a metal frame and a glossy back.

But its modest price means that LG has had to do away with plenty of features. The back of the Q6 is made of plastic, and is quite a fingerprint and smudge magnet.

It also does not have a fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup. The Q6 uses a micro-USB port, which will delight some and disappoint others, depending on whether you have already embraced the faster USB-C port.

Although it boasts a 5.5-inch display like the iPhone 8 Plus, the Q6 is quite compact - around the size of the iPhone X. Thus, one-hand operation with the Q6 is superb.

The LG UI 5.0 user interface is also quick and responsive.

Not to mention, the display looks sharper than that of the iPhone 7 Plus. Colours are rendered nicely with good contrasts.

The only downer on this phone is its camera performance. Compared to its more illustrious cousins like the G6, photos taken with the Q6 are a little short on detail and visual punch.

RATING FEATURES: 3/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Dim light results in noisy photos, while dynamic range is not as good as in the G6.

If camera performance is your main consideration for a smartphone, you would be better off turning to flagship smartphones instead. But if you do not want to break the bank for a smartphone with minimal bezel, the LG Q6 is a good bet.

Trevor Tan