IFA 2017: LG launches dual-camera V30 flagship smartphone

BERLIN - LG unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the V30, on Thursday (Aug 31), the eve of Europe's biggest consumer electronics trade show, IFA 2017.

The V30 boasts a larger 6-inch QHD+ 2,800 x 1,400-pixel Oled FullVision display, up from the 5.7-inch display of the phone it succeeds, the V20. The V30's screen also supports HDR10.

Even so, the V30's display is actually 8mm shorter and 3mm narrower than its predecessor.

The V30 is also only 7.3mm thick and weighs just 158g, making it the most lightweight smartphone with a screen measuring 6-inches and above, according to LG.

On the camera front, the V30 is the first smartphone to feature a rear camera with a large f/1.6 aperture crystal clear lens, said its maker. With a large aperture, more light can hit the image sensor leading to better image quality.

The V30 uses a rear dual-camera system with a 16-megapixel f/1.6 camera with a 71-degree field of view (FOV) and a 13-megapixel f/1.9 camera with wide-angle FOV of 120 degrees.

On the front, the V30 sports a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera with an equally wide-angle FOV of 120 degrees, so you can squeeze more friends into the frame when taking selfies.

The V30's camera has a new Cine Video mode as well - with Cine Effect and Point Zoom features - that allows you shoot like a professional videographer.

At LG's press conference where the Korean electronics giant revealed the phone, David Franco, director of photography for shows like Game Of Thrones, went on stage to endorse the V30's Cine Video mode.

LG also touted the V30 as the first global smartphone to support Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology, which allows the phone to stream high-resolution audio files. The technology captures the high quality sound of the original master of an audio track, but turns it into a small file for easy streaming.

There are four ways to unlock the V30. Other than the usual pattern code and fingerprint sensor, the V30 has incorporated both face recognition and voice recognition as well.

The face recognition feature uses the front-facing camera to recognise a user's face to unlock the phone. For the voice recognition feature, a user needs to speak certain keywords he has saved to unlock the mobile device.

The V30 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor to support Daydream, Google's platform for mobile VR. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage, while the V30+ version comes with 128GB.

In addition, the V30 is rated at IP68 for water and dust resistance. This means it is sealed from dust and can be submerged in water of depths down to 1.5m for 30min.

The LG V30 will be available in South Korea on Sept 21, but pricing and availability for Singapore will be announced at a later date.