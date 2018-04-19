Huawei's budget-friendly Honor smartphones make local debut

SINGAPORE - Huawei's budget-friendly sub-brand Honor has launched three Android smartphones in Singapore, giving local consumers another alternative in the lower to mid-range smartphone segment.

The Honor View 10 ($599), Honor 7X ($309) and the Honor 9 Lite ($259) are available now at selected Challenger outlets, authorised stores and online retailers.

They sport trendy features like a 18:9 display and dual cameras. All three models come with a one-year warranty - users can visit the Huawei customer service centre at 313 Somerset for repairs.

Honor smartphones usually have similar designs as Huawei models and use Huawei's Kirin processors and user interface as well.

Honor is the latest Chinese smartphone brand to make its bow here after Vivo launched two models in January within the $200 to $500 price range.

The local launch is part of the brand's expansion into Southeast Asia, following its regional debut last December in Malaysia.

"Honor strives to meet the needs of a younger generation, offering cutting-edge technology, innovative function and superior user experiences to inspire and empower young people to be themselves," said Mr George Zhao, Honor's president.

Honor was the top smartphone brand in China last year, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research. The brand shipped almost 55 million handsets last year, accounting for over 60 per cent of the devices sold by Huawei. Currently the third-largest smartphone maker in the world, Huawei achieved its highest-ever market share of 19 per cent in China last year.

