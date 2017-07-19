Front or back, it's got your phone covered

LIFEPROOF FRE

Price: $129

Weight: 39g

The LifeProof Fre is the only smartphone case in this round-up that provides full protection for the front and the back

All the buttons, rear camera, rear flash and rear fingerprint sensor of S8 are protected with this case.

The Fre is resistant to dirt, dust, snow and ice. It can be submerged in water 2m deep for up to one hour. It is also supposed to survive drops from up to 2m. It even comes with its own screen cover.

I tried fitting the S8 into the Fre with the tempered glass screen protector on, but it just won't fit.

You can do so only without a screen protector.

Even so, fitting the S8 into the Fre is a bit of a hassle. The Fre comes in two sections - front and back. You have to place the S8 into the front section and snap the back section into place. Then, close the USB-C port door and screw the headphone jack cover tightly for the full protection.

And there's moreinconvenience to pay for protection: you need to open the USB-C port door to charge, and unscrew the headphone jack cover when you want to plug in your headphones.



PHOTO: LIFEPROOF



In addition, there is a slight recess to get to the fingerprint sensor. Thus, your fingerprint might not be recognised until your finger is placed at a certain angle.

Also, the Fre adds 5mm to the sides, 1cm to the top and 1.5cm to the bottom of the S8. So you are getting a bigger phone as a result.

But surprisingly, it does not add much weight to your S8. At 39g, the Fre is actually the lightest case in this round-up.

During both drop tests, the case bounced and flipped a few times before coming to a stop. But the S8 suffered no damage and continued to function properly. The case did suffer a slight dent on its right bottom. But otherwise, it looked as good as new.

Trevor Tan

•Verdict: The LifeProof Fre might be the most expensive case in this round-up, but it inspires the most confidence with its all-round protection.