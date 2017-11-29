Top-of-the-line smartphone models: Are they worth the money?

As 2017 comes to an end, the major smartphone flagship releases are coming to a close as well.

This year has so far brought stylish new design trends and ever-increasing price points.

The flagships feature the latest bells and whistles in smartphone technology, with top-end specs and cutting-edge design.

The most noticeable trend of this year is probably the bezel-less look, with flagships sporting edge-to-edge displays with as minimal borders as possible.

This is also the year of dual rear-cameras, be it secondary wide-angle lenses for landscape shots, or telephoto lenses for portrait shots.

The Straits Times Digital team has picked out what we like - and what we do not - about five of this year's top flagship smartphones: Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2 XL, Huawei's Mate 10 Pro, LG's V30+ and Samsung's Galaxy Note8.

These phones are priced at a premium, and will set users back above $1,000 without contract. They were also selected based on specs, design and performance. The selected phones, save for the LG V30+, were also previously reviewed by us.

Related Story Complete package shines with premium features galore

Related Story Flagship smartphone shootout

Each phone's battery life was put to the test using a continuous video-loop with the phone's display brightness and volume turned up to the maximum, and with WiFi and Bluetooth switched on.

And as is customary, we tested the phones' horsepower using GeekBench 4, an app that strains the phone's processor through a variety of stress tests.

A higher score generally correlates to better and smoother performance in cases such as multi-tasking or running intensive gaming apps.