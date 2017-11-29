Flagship smartphone shootout

Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Impressive dual cameras
Likes
• Almost bezel-less Amoled display.
• Dual-camera system with black-and-white sensor shoots fast and produces lively images.
• Camera's wide-aperture mode produces subtle but realistic-looking bokeh effect.
• Large 4,000mAh battery lasts a day of usage with plenty to spare.
• Ample internal storage (128GB) and RAM (6GB).
• Huawei's EMUI user interface has useful features, such as multiple instances of a single app for different users and a desktop mode when connected to external monitor.
Dislikes
• Screen offers lower pixel density than rivals.
• Camera tends to over-sharpen images.
• Preloaded with tons of proprietary apps.
• Machine-learning features underwhelming.
• Lacks 3.5mm audio jack, wireless charging and expandable storage.
Vincent Chang
Google Pixel 2 XL
Unrivalled user experience
Likes
• Smooth and lag-free user experience unrivalled among Android smartphones.
• Camera excels at taking both images and videos.
• AI-powered smarts enable bokeh effect, aka Portrait Mode, for both front and rear cameras.
• Three years of Android software and security updates compared with one to two years for other Android phones.
• Squeezing its sides to trigger Google Assistant is more convenient than saying "OK Google".
Dislikes
• Oled screen has blueish tint when viewed even slightly off-centre.
• No wireless charging.
• No expandable storage, only 64GB storage option available here.
• No 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C headphones not included.
• Exclusive to Singtel.
Vincent Chang
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Massive, vibrant screen
Likes
• Gorgeous 6.3-inch Super Amoled display with vibrant colours and massive screen estate.
• Fantastic dual rear cameras which shoot sharp, punchy pictures. Low-light performance is great as well and Live Focus mode takes photos with smooth bokeh.
• S-Pen makes taking down quick notes and sketches not only convenient, but also fun.
• Its 6GB RAM handles everything a power user can throw at it, with little slowdown in performance.
Dislikes
• Samsung's attempt into artificial intelligence, Bixby, isn't quite up to scratch yet and takes up a button on your phone that is prone to accidental presses.
•The Note8's $1,398 price tag makes it one of the most expensive phones on the market.
• Comes pre-loaded with a bunch of Samsung apps which users might not want to use.
Lester Hio
Apple iPhone X
Easy handling, reliable face recognition
Likes
• Fantastic build and sleek design.
• Gorgeous high-resolution 5.8-inch edge-to-edge Oled display.
• Smaller size means great one-hand handling.
• Reliable Face ID 3-D face recognition technology.
• Apps and games run fast and smoothly.
• Animoji, or animated emoji, is fun.
• Superb rear dual-lens camera and front-facing TrueDepth camera system.
Dislikes
• Most expensive flagship smartphone in the market.
• Need to re-learn gestures to operate the phone.
• The "notch", or black area on top of iPhone X's screen, might irk some.
Trevor Tan