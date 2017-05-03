Display looks bigger than it actually is

The LG G6 is another phone whose screen is its main selling point.

The screen stretches out nearly edge-to-edge to give an almost bezel-less look. LG's decision to go with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, over the traditional 16:9, makes the 5.7-inch display feel and look even bigger than it really is.

The unusual aspect ratio presents no problems for apps, as they scale to fit the screen, but it's quite noticeable when watching videos, such as those on YouTube, as there will be black bars at both ends.

The cool thing about the local G6 unit is its quad digital-to-analog converter, which lets you boost high-resolution music by letting the phone power up even the most power-hungry headphones.

Not everyone might enjoy the G6's slightly thicker body, but it does make the phone easier to grip - an important detail, given the slightly slippery glass-and-metal construction of its body.

However, the default LG user interface might not be to everyone's taste, with a garish mix of preppy colours like green, orange and pastel pink scattered across menus.

The G6's two 13-megapixel rear cameras consist of a standard viewing angle and a 125-degree wide-angle view, so you can take tight street shots and wide landscapes with the press of a button.

The colours of the photos the G6 takes are quite faithful to the subjects, but might appear washed out to those used to the vivid, over-saturated colours that other models, like the iPhone, push out.

Lester Hio