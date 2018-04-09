Apple launches red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

SINGAPORE - Apple has just announced a Product (Red) version for its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Both iPhones sport a red glass enclosure with a matching aluminium band and a sleek black front. This red model will join the current colour options of gold, silver and space grey.

Both Product (Red) iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available to order beginning Tuesday (April 10) after 8.30pm. With prices starting from $1,148, the red iPhones will be available in stores here starting April 13.

While there is no red version of the iPhone X announced, Apple has introduced a Product (Red) iPhone X Leather Folio case. Priced at $148, it will be available in stores on Tuesday.

(Red) was founded in 2006 to raise funds for The Global Fund, which helps people affected by HIV or AIDS in several African countries. A portion of proceeds for all Product (Red) purchases go directly to The Global Fund.

Apple has donated more than US$160 million (S$210 million) to the Global Fund, serving as the organisation's largest corporate donor.