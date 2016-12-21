Apple iPhone 7 Plus - lenses working together

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus uses a dual-camera system consisting of a 28mm wide-angle f/1.8 lens and a 56mm telephoto f/2.8 lens.

The two cameras actually work together in every shot. Each time you take a shot, both are used to capture the wide-angle and telephoto images. Both images are then combined to deliver the best details.

Landscape shots in the day show good sharpness, great details and wide dynamic range, but tend to be a bit underexposed. The iPhone 7 Plus trails just behind the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge in this department.

For night landscape shots, it tries to reduce image noise by setting the aperture and ISO settings to the lowest. Lights in buildings are only slightly over-exposed, while the sky is only a tad bright. Again, it loses out slightly to the S7 edge here.

The camera app's selfie mode does not have the automatic beauty mode found in some of the smartphones here. Plus, the lens angle is not as wide as those of the rest.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: From $1,248 (no contract) REAR CAMERA: 12-megapixel 28mm f/1.8; 12-megapixel 56mm f/2.8 FRONT CAMERA: 7-megapixel 28mm f/2.2

However, it has the Portrait mode that provides a bokeh effect, or blurred background, for the subject to "pop". The blurred background here looks more natural than Huawei's wide aperture mode. On the downside, you cannot use flash in Portrait mode.

With flash used when shooting under indoor incandescent lighting, skin tones appear realistic. Without flash, the images look really warm.

Trevor Tan

• Verdict: It might not be the best, but Apple's iPhone 7 Plus has a versatile camera that suits almost all situations.