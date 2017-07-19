A sturdy defender that's built like a tank

OTTERBOX DEFENDER

Price: $89

Weight: 62g

The Otterbox Defender does not have military drop test specifications on its packaging. In fact, the box just says it passed the Otterbox Certified Drop+ Protection test.

This means it has undergone 24 different tests, including for drop, abrasion and sweat, over a 238-hour duration. Otterbox did not specify how the tests are done.

However, the Defender is built like a tank. It feels really sturdy when you hold it in your hands.

It has a solid polycarbonate shell with a synthetic rubber slipcover. You can also feel the rubber cushion in the inners of the case.

Except for the screen, the Defender provides ample protection to the S8.

Its port cover blocks dust, dirt and lint. While there is a single rear opening for the S8's flash, camera and fingerprint sensor, it has a deep recess that reduces the likelihood of impact damage.

On the downside, it is a tad difficult to insert the S8 into the Defender. It is even more troublesome to pry the S8 out of the case.

In fact, I found that the curved tempered glass screen protector will be forced out when you try to insert the S8 into the Defender. The side cushions are so thick that it cannot fit an S8 with the screen protector I used, although it accommodates its own Alpha Glass screen protector.

The Defender is the heaviest and second most expensive case in this round-up. But it comes with a holster that works as a belt-clip as well as a hands-free kickstand.

In both tests, the Defender landed on its back with the screen facing up. This means its rubber inners were able to absorb most of the impact, thus reducing damage to the delicate screen.

And, yes, the S8 worked perfectly after both drops.

Trevor Tan

•Verdict: If you have slippery hands and do not mind its weight and bulk, the Otterbox Defender is definitely the case that inspires confidence.