A case for getting physical

The smartphone is probably the most precious gadget we own these days. Many people cannot leave home without it. And most of us have dropped it at some point.

That is why smartphone case makers have been doing a roaring trade. According to ABI Research, around 55 per cent of smartphone users globally use protective cases for their devices. The figure is even higher in the United States, at 79 per cent, according to business intelligence firm Statista.

The global aftermarket revenue for smartphone cases was US$12.5 billion (S$17 billion) last year and US$11 billion in 2015. This revenue is expected to reach US$13.8 billion this year, and increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5 per cent over the following five years, according to ABI Research.

ABI Research senior analyst Marina Lu said: "Driven by higher cost and the higher perceived value of smartphones, consumers are more likely to purchase protective cases for their smartphones."

She added that smartphone designs are trending towards larger touchscreen displays, and designs with more glass and luxurious materials necessitate protective cases.

But not all smartphone cases are made equal. Some merely protect smartphones from scratches, while others protect devices with a rigour spelt out in some military standards.

The military standard most commonly cited by case makers is the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 drop test by the US military. It consists of 26 drops from 1.2m. The drop surface is made up of 2-inch plywood laid on top of concrete.

But since there is no body that certifies the tests, users can only believe what the case makers say.

This is where ST Digital's drop test comes in, to find out how tough current smartphone cases are. We chose the Samsung Galaxy S8 as our test smartphone, simply because it is the latest flagship smartphone and cases for it are readily available. We tested what we think are four of the toughest protective cases in the market for the S8 - the Element Case Rev, LifeProof Fre, Otterbox Defender and UAG Monarch.

For our test, we simulated two real-life scenarios.

First, we swiped the case (with the S8 in it) off a 76cm-tall table, for a landing on a tiled concrete floor. This is to simulate the all-too-common scenario of accidentally knocking our phones from tables. We did this once for each case.

Second, we dropped the phone from eye level (about 1.5m) on to a tiled concrete floor. This is to simulate those dreaded, butterfingers moments when we are snapping away with our phone. We did this once for each case as well.

We managed to get two retail S8 sets for the test. Like any true-blue kiasu Singaporean, we affixed a $15 curved tempered glass screen protector (bought from Sim Lim Square) on the S8s. However, some cases cannot accommodate the screen protector. In such cases, we tested the case without it.

After each test, we checked the S8 for physical and functional damage. We also checked if the S8's buttons and touchscreen still respond promptly when used, and if the phone is able to take photos and send messages.