Sitex is back for the 29th time

Sitex, Singapore's long-running consumer electronics fair, will be back for the 29th time tomorrow.

Organised by SingEx Exhibitions in partnership with the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF), the annual event will be held from tomorrow to Sunday, from 11am to 9pm daily, at Singapore Expo Halls 7 and 8.

Visitors can look forward to bargains on the latest gadgets and gizmos. They can also experience the latest technologies .

There will be an audio room kitted out with the latest technology, so visitors can enjoy a feast for the ears.

An SiTF Innovation Alley will showcase how augmented reality (AR) is used for interior design, as well as the latest technologies for wellness and health.

Visitors can take part in a TechHunt contest, in which registered participants seek clues from various booths using an AR app.

The contest takes place tomorrow at 5.30pm-8.30pm and on Sunday at 11am-2pm.

Participants stand to win attractive cash prizes of up to $2,000 and vouchers.

Furthermore, the "Ladies Go Tech" lucky draw is back. Spend at least $100 in a single receipt for a chance to win prizes such as e-scooters and dashboard cameras.

There is also the "Make-a-Wish at Sitex" lucky draw.

Simply spend $50 for one chance at the lucky draw. A maximum of 20 chances per day is allowed for each IC number.

Prizes include a Philips 55-inch Oled TV, Sony PlayStation4 Slim 500GB and Nintendo Switch.

For more information, visit www.sitex.com.sg