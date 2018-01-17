Singapore tech start-ups shine at trade show

Singapore tech start-ups had a strong showing at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), as this was the first year a Singapore pavilion was set up at the convention's start-up marketplace.

There were at least 15 local companies, including a good mix of industry stalwarts and newcomers to the CES scene.

Seven local firms were showcased at the Singapore Pavilion, which was set up by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, the Government's trade promotion arm. They include wearables firms KaHa and Spacemap, urban mobility firms Vanda Electrics and Neuron Mobility, pet technology companies Sybo Tech and Voq Dot Life, and health tracker developer AEvice Health.

They exhibited at the convention's Eureka Park, a marketplace dedicated to start-ups and new technology.

First-timers to the show, such as Neuron Mobility, said having a dedicated local pavilion made it easier for them to showcase their products to the international market.

Neuron Mobility's chief executive Zachary Wang said: "It's quite resource-intensive for an early-stage start-up to come to CES. IE Singapore did all the administrative work of communicating with the show organisers, which let us focus on branding and pitching our products."

Urban mobility was of particular interest at CES and both Neuron Mobility and Vanda Electrics said they were able to gain international traction at the show.

Vanda Electrics, best known for designing Singapore's first electric supercar, the Dendrobium, showcased the latest variant of its MotoChimp electric scooter designed for the China, Japan and Europe markets.

"We received good feedback on the scooter's design and also met with partners who gave us advice on regulations in the United States," said its chief executive Larissa Tan.

Pet technology was another popular segment, with exhibitors drawing strong interest from partners in the US in particular.

Mr Johnson Goh, chief executive of Voq Dot Life, who presented the company's easyPlay smart pet toy at the show, said: "Pet owners, especially in the US and Europe, are willing to spend a premium on their pets' lifestyle."

Other local companies also showcased their offerings at other convention halls that make up CES. For instance, smart lock company Igloohome exhibited at the convention's main hall this year at their second CES, after a successful first outing last year at Eureka Park.

"There's no longer a start-up feel, but now we have products on display that we can ship and sell to interested parties," said Igloohome chief executive Anthony Chow.

Local audio brands were also well represented this year. Audio firm Creative was at the show for the 18th year, where it announced its latest Super X-Fi technology - a dongle for headphones that simulates three-dimensional audio so listeners have a surround-sound experience.

Home-grown speaker brand X-Mini also returned to CES, where it unveiled four new products, including its Infiniti S portable speakers and Evolve speaker-headphone hybrid.