SecretLab Omega 2018 gaming chair: An extraordinary chair for the average user

Local gaming chair maker SecretLab has updated the chairs in its two most popular lines, the Throne and the Omega, with new looks, better materials and lower prices.

The updated Omega gaming chair comes with a less aggressive-looking body, plusher leather and tweaks to its lumbar and neck support.

It's also much cheaper than its predecessor, with a list price of $620. But those who order it directly from SecretLab's online store can get it for $469 - $30 cheaper than the Omega's current $499.

The 2018 Omega comes with a new, memory foam lumbar pillow for the lower back, which can be removed or adjusted according to your needs. This is a far better addition to the Omega than its previous non-memory foam lumbar support, as it provides an adjustable relief to the lower back depending on your sitting style.

I've been a user of SecretLab's Throne V2 for over two years, and the updated Omega chair is a step up in comfort and luxury. Its new ash grey colour gives it a more serious, business-like look - unsurprising, given the brand's popularity not just with gamers but professionals and office-based workers who spend plenty of time on their chairs.

The mainstay of the Omega, the multi-functional tilt feature, remains on the new Omega. It lets you lock the chair after reclining it to a desired angle. There is a greater degree of control on the new chair which gives you more angle options, which lets you tweak even the minute levels of comfort.

TECH SPECS PRICE: $469 RECOMMENDED HEIGHT: 160cm to 180cm RECOMMENDED WEIGHT: 110kg RATING FEATURES: 5/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 5/5

The Omega is a good all-around chair for most users, given that it is SecretLab's flagship.

Those taller or bigger among us might find the SecretLab Titan more suitable. The Omega might be for the average user, but it is far from an average chair.

Verdict: Even though SecretLab brands itself as a company selling gaming chairs, the new Omega is more of an all-round ergonomic chair for those who spend a lot of time sitting down.