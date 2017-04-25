Professional network LinkedIn registers 500 million members; Singapore third most connected in the world

SINGAPORE - Singapore has been identified as one of the most connected countries in the world on LinkedIn, which announced that it had hit a milestone of 500 million members on Tuesday (April 25).

The Republic, ranked third overall in terms of connections, has over a million members on the Microsoft-owned professional network, each averaging 152 connections.

The United Arab Emirates (211 average connections) and the Netherlands (188 connections) placed first and second respectively.

LinkedIn said its membership base in the Asia Pacific region has reached more than 118 million, growing almost six-fold since it launched its regional headquarters in Singapore six years ago.

India remains its largest network with over 42 million members, while in South-east Asia, LinkedIn's membership base has swelled to 22 million - up from 20 million the last quarter.

Indonesia, with eight million members, accounts for more than a third of its membership base.

"A global professional community of this size has never existed until now. It's exciting to cross such a meaningful milestone that is taking us closer to LinkedIn's vision of creating economic opportunities for every member of the global workforce by developing the world's first Economic Graph," said LinkedIn's managing director for Asia Pacific Olivier Legrand.

"In Asia Pacific, our members are embracing the power of professional network in a big way - no matter whether they are from developing markets like India or Indonesia or developed markets such as Australia or Singapore. This has never been more relevant in this part of the world."

Globally, LinkedIn now now represents a community of professionals with over 10 million active jobs, 9 million companies, and more than 100,000 articles posted every week.

Microsoft bought LinkedIn for US$26.2 billion (S$36.5 billion) in June last year.