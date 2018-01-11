Power outage dims lights on new tech at CES show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (BLOOMBERG) - A power outage hit the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, dimming the lights in one of the main convention halls hosting demonstrations from the likes of LG Electronics and Samsung.

"There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience," CES said on Twitter via its official account.

First reports of the lights going out began around 11am local time.

Some participants reported on Twitter that they were getting evacuated from the Central Hall.

The region has been afflicted by heavy rainfall.

This was supposed to be a banner year for the world's biggest global electronics show, which has been losing influence recently as the focus of consumer technology has swung from hardware to smartphone apps and social media.

This year, however, the biggest Internet companies are pouring money into a growing range of consumer gadgets, many in competition with one another.

"Lone blogger, two security guards: This is the world's biggest tech show during a power outage. At the Samsung booth in Central Hall, but everywhere is dark. Time to start hoarding..." Claire Reilly, a senior editor at CNET, said in a tweet.

NV Energy, the power utility serving Las Vegas, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

On its website, the company was reporting 62 customers without service in Clark County as of 12.58pm.