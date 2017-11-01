Samsung CHG90 monitor stretches limits

Why settle for a multi-monitor setup with ugly bezels between each display when you can have a single curved screen encompass your entire field of vision?

I imagine that must be the pitch for Samsung's outrageously wide, Franken-screen of a gaming monitor, which is as massive as two 24-inch screens stitched together.

Samsung calls this 49-inch CHG90 Qled gaming monitor a super ultra-wide display. Its 32:9 aspect ratio (3,840 x 1,080 pixels) significantly exceeds the 21:9 ultra-wide monitors in the market. Heavy multitaskers will relish the ability to fit multiple windows on this monitor's extended canvas. It also comes with a handy Picture-by-Picture feature that displays input from two separate sources, such as two computers, at the same time.

However, standard videos formatted for 16:9 will appear in the middle of the screen with big black rectangles at the sides and black bars at the top and bottom in full-screen mode. For me, this ruins the immersion factor for movies, but I would not mind it for sitcoms or variety shows.

It requires a fairly expansive desk of over 1.2m long and at least half a metre deep. I had to sit farther away to take in the entire screen. To my surprise, this huge monitor can be mounted on the wall.

Its height can be adjusted and it has tilt and swivel functionality.

TECH SPECS PRICE: $2,299 RESOLUTION: 3,840 x 1,080 pixels ASPECT RATIO: 32:9 BRIGHTNESS: 350 cd/m2 RESPONSE TIME: 1ms PANEL TYPE: Vertical alignment CONNECTIVITY: DisplayPort, mini-DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB 3.0 downstream, audio input, headphone jack RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE: 2/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Because all 3,840 of its horizontal pixels are spread over a 49-inch screen instead of the usual 27-or 34-inch display, the CHG90 looks pixelated, especially when displaying text.

Samsung says the monitor, which uses quantum-dot technology for more vibrant colours, can display over one billion colours and support 125 per cent of the sRGB colour space. But unlike Samsung's high-end television screens, it does not appear to support HDR (high dynamic range) content from Amazon Video or Netflix.

Gaming is its forte - it is one of the first monitors to support AMD's FreeSync 2 technology, which reduces screen tearing that occurs when frame rates vary during gaming. FreeSync 2 improves on the original technology by adding support for HDR in games, so titles that support this feature will be displayed in a wide colour gamut and look brighter. I did not have a compatible AMD graphics card to test this feature, but the upcoming Microsoft Xbox One X console is said to support FreeSync 2.

First-person shooter Doom felt more immersive with this monitor. Swiping with my mouse to aim at enemies felt smooth and responsive, thanks to the monitor's high 144Hz refresh rate and low response time.

It has useful gaming features like monitor profiles designed for different genres, first-person shooter and real-time strategy games that differ in screen brightness, sharpness and contrast. Users can also create custom profiles and bind them to the three quick settings buttons at the underside of the monitor.

It is expensive at $2,299, though the price tag may seem more reasonable if you see it as two gaming monitors instead of one.

•Verdict: At first glance, this 49-inch monitor seems insane, but it makes a lot of sense for those who use, or are considering, multiple displays.