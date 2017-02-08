Powerful gaming laptop with a hefty price tag

You can always count on Asus to produce expensive, overpowered and over-the-top gaming machines.

Who can forget last year's Asus ROG GX800, a dual-graphics gaming laptop with a separate liquid-cooling dock? It even came with its own luggage case.

But the Asus ROG G701, available here next month, is an anomaly of sorts.

It carries a hefty price tag ($6,198), but I am puzzled by its uncharacteristic lack of computing horsepower compared with other top gaming models.

I was expecting this 17.3-inch gaming laptop to have two graphics cards. But the G701 has only a single Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card. But there is no doubt that its gaming performance is still among the best for a laptop because the 1080 is the flagship model.

In Crysis 3, the G701 managed around 88 frames per second (fps) at Very High setting. The laptop also produced about 107 fps in Doom at Ultra setting.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $6,198 PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-7820HK (2.9GHz) GRAPHICS: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X RAM: 32GB DDR4 SCREEN SIZE: 17.3 inches, 3,840 x 2,160 pixels CONNECTIVITY: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x Thunderbolt port, 3 x USB 3.0, HDMI, mini-DisplayPort, Ethernet port, SD card slot, audio jacks BATTERY: 93 watt-hour

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 1/5 BATTERY LIFE: 1/5 OVERALL: 3/5

I did like the fact that the 3.8kg G701 is relatively light for its size. It is not as thick as those of some of its competitors while its silver chassis with copper accents is a refreshing change from the usual black-clad gaming notebooks.

Warm air from the laptop is vented out at the back. The keyboard and palm rest never feel more than slightly warm, even after a long gaming session. The cooling fan is audible, but not too noisy to be annoying.

Like other Asus gaming laptops, the G701 has six shortcut keys above the keyboard. One triggers the XSplit live streaming and recording app (bundled with a lifetime licence) while the others can be customised to launch a website, a specific app or a game macro.

The ROG Gaming Center app lets you monitor and adjust key settings like the system fan and clock speeds. It also controls the red backlight for the keyboard and the orange LED strips on the lid. The interface packs a lot of information on one screen, which can be a tad overwhelming.

The G701 has a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, 4K screen. This is slightly different from my review set, which has a 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, 120Hz Nvidia G-Sync screen.

Although the latter is probably better for gamers, the former is handy for those who plan to stream 4K videos from Netflix.

This impression is further reinforced by the Blu-ray writer on the laptop.

There is also ample storage for your videos and games in its 1TB solid-state drive (SSD). In other words, the G701 looks to be an all-rounder rather than just another gaming laptop.

Laptops that cost more than $6,000 rarely offer good value for money. But, for roughly the same amount as the G701, you'd be better off with the Aftershock Titan-S, especially if gaming performance is your top priority.

While the recommended Titan-S configuration has a smaller SSD, less RAM and lacks a 4K display, it more than makes up for those with two GTX 1080 graphics cards, an overclockable, desktop-class Intel Core i7 processor and a 2,560 x 1,440 pixels screen that is optimised for gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia G-Sync feature. In addition, you can customise the Titan-S to your specific needs.

• Verdict: The ASUS ROG G701 is a powerful gaming machine, but I had expected more on account of its hefty price tag.