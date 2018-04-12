Microsoft's mixed reality HoloLens headset now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Local developers looking to explore the potential of mixed reality - blending the physical world with digital realms - can now purchase the Microsoft HoloLens.

The mixed reality headset is available from the Microsoft Store in two configurations - the Developer Edition ($4,388) and the Commercial Suite ($7,288). The latter includes extra features, such as Kiosk Mode for demo purposes and operating system updates for the devices.

The Microsoft HoloLens is a visor-like, untethered headset that generates holograms within a rectangular field of view in front of the user. These holograms are visible only to the user and other collaborative users within the same mixed reality app.

Users remain aware of their surroundings and can interact with both the physical world and the virtual world at the same time. Hand gestures and voice commands are used to interact with the headset, which also tracks the user's gaze.

According to Microsoft, the HoloLens has been used by its partners in mixed reality apps related to training and remote assistance. For instance, elevator firm Thyssenkrupp uses the headset to help its service technicians visualise and identify problems ahead of an actual task.

Announced in 2015, the Microsoft HoloLens was launched in the US and Canada a year later. It is now available in 41 countries.

