LG's latest gram ultrabooks get new chip and fingerprint sensor

SINGAPORE - LG has refreshed its gram series of ultrabooks with the latest processors.

These gram laptops rank among the most portable computers in the market. The 13.3-inch (gram 13) and 14-inch (gram 14) models weigh just under 1kg, while the 15.6-inch (gram 15) version is around 1.1kg.

Besides the upgrade to Intel's eighth-generation Core i5 and i7 processors, all the 2018 models also come with a fingerprint reader. This fingerprint reader is conveniently embedded in the power button.

LG has also tweaked the placement of the front camera. In previous models, the camera was located at the hinge below the screen due to the top bezel being too narrow. However, this led to unflattering photos of the chin and nostrils. With the latest gram models, the camera is back at the conventional location above the display.

The new gram ultrabooks retain the slim and compact magnesium chassis of their predecessors. This is despite the switch to a larger 72 watt-hour battery, up from the 60 watt-hour battery on older models. As a result, LG says these ultrabooks will last almost an entire day on a single charge.

All the models are equipped with an in-plane switching (IPS) display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Only gram 13 models have a touchscreen.

For those looking for a mobile workstation, the gram 15 now comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port that offers faster data transfer speeds than USB. It can also be used to extend the laptop's screen on an external monitor. However, this feature is available only on the Core i7-equipped gram 15.

The new LG ultrabooks will be available sometime next month. Prices start at $1,999 for the gram 13 and gram 14.

