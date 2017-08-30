Google partners StarHub to launch Google Wifi mesh routers

SINGAPORE - Google is launching its Google Wifi mesh router system in Singapore in partnership with StarHub.

Unlike traditional routers that rely on a single device, mesh networking systems (or whole-home Wi-Fi systems like Google Wifi) promise to tackle Wi-Fi blindspots and improve wireless coverage by linking multiple nodes to broadcast Wi-Fi signals to the entire home. They are currently the hottest thing in home networking, with major firms like Asus and Linksys launching their products in local stores this year.

From tomorrow (Aug 31) onwards, local customers can buy a three-pack Google Wifi bundle at $15 per month over 24 months ($360 altogether) when they sign up or renew selected StarHub broadband plans.

Eligible plans include StarHub's 1Gbps Fibre broadband service, SurfHub, HomeHub 1000 and HomeHub Go 1Gbps bundles.

The Google Wifi three-pack bundle provides coverage of up to 251 square metres. Those living in larger, or multi-storey homes can purchase additional Google Wifi units at $199 each from StarHub. A smartphone app (for iOS and Android) is required to set up and control the Google Wifi units. Users can prioritise a client device to give it more bandwidth or turn off the Internet connection for selected devices via the app.

The search giant was one of the first companies to launch a whole-home Wi-Fi system last December. Singapore is the eighth country and the first in Southeast Asia to have Google Wifi launched on its shores. However, it is the only market where you cannot buy the Google Wifi by itself. Google would not say if the product will be available from other telcos or retail channels in the future.

Find out what we think of theGoogle Wifi in today's edition of The Straits Times.

