Fuji Xerox's CP315 dw lives up to its advertised speeds

Printers rarely achieve their advertised print speeds, at least the ones I have tried.

The Fuji Xerox DocuPrint CP315 dw is one of the few exceptions. This single-function colour laser printer is said to produce up to 28 pages per minute in either black-and-white or colour.

In my testing, it managed 29 black-and-white pages per minute, after the usual practice of discounting the time taken to print the first page. It took 6sec for the first black-and-white page. It also churned out colour pages at an identical rate, though the first colour page took around 7sec.

It was speedy too for double-sided pages, churning out about 20 black-and-white pages per minute when operating in duplex mode.

Printouts, especially text documents, looked great. Images and graphics looked very decent, too.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $499 YIELD: Up to 6,000 standard pages per high-capacity toner PRINT RESOLUTION: Up to 1,200 x 2,400 dots per inch SPEED: Up to 28 pages per minute for both black-and-whit and colour RATING FEATURES: 3/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Fuji Xerox highlights that mobile connectivity is one of the printer's key features, though, of course, you can still hook up the printer to your home network through a LAN cable.

The CP315 dw supports AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, as well as having integrated near-field communication (NFC). You can send jobs to the printer directly from a mobile device without connecting to a network or router, by using the Wi-Fi Direct feature.

It also has Mopria Alliance certification, which basically means you can print from an Android device via the Mopria Print Service app instead of using Fuji Xerox's own Android app.

This matters because the Fuji Xerox Print Utility app (for iOS and Android) looks primitive, compared with the sleek apps offered by other printer manufacturers. That said, I found Fuji's app useful enough, with the ability to print photos, documents and Web pages from your mobile device.

New to this printer series is Fuji Xerox's Cloud Service Hub, which lets you print files, such as Microsoft Office documents, from cloud services like OneDrive, Dropbox and Evernote. You can access the service via Fuji Xerox's print app.

I was disappointed to learn that the CP315 dw does not have a USB port for an external USB flash drive. All it has is a USB cable that lets you connect the printer to a computer.

The paper tray at the bottom of the printer can hold up to 250 sheets of paper while the bypass tray has space for an additional 50 sheets. Fuji Xerox also offers an optional 550-sheet feeder for those who need more capacity.

Changing any of its four toners is simple - pull open the front panel and switch out the expended toner. A high-capacity toner is good for up to 6,000 standard pages.

Vincent Chang

• Verdict: This is a very good laser printer. Just don't expect it to do much besides printing.