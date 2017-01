The world's largest consumer technology trade show, CES, took place in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, last week.

The annual event, a bellwether of the world's major technology trends for the year ahead, attracted more than 3,800 exhibitors from over 150 countries who showed off their latest wares to over 175,000 attendees.

The Straits Times Digital team was there to look at what dominated the show, with TV technology and artificial intelligence (AI) the clear leaders.

