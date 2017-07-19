New Products: Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

SMARTPHONE

Pricing and availability: TBC

Motorola's latest mid-range smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor, with up to 4GB of system and up to 64GB of internal storage.

This 5.5-inch Android 7.1 (Nougat) smartphone has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Motorola will be releasing several Moto Mods - magnetic accessories that attach to the back of Moto Z smartphones - such as the TurboPower Pack and the GamePad.

Elysium Dot by lofree

WIRELESS KEYBOARD

$159

Originally the result of a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, the Dot wireless mechanical keyboard is now available in Singapore via local distributor Leapfrog.

Known here as Elysium Dot by lofree, this Bluetooth keyboard can be paired with up to three devices. It supports Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Mac and Windows computers.

It will be available in seven colours, including five exclusive colour combinations like black keys with red base and pink keys with white base.

Tefal Multicook & Grains

HOME APPLIANCE

$299

If you want a rice cooker that preserves more nutrients in the grains it cooks, try the Tefal Multicook & Grains.

This rice cooker uses an exclusive patented technology, Nutri+, which preserves more nutrients like vitamins and minerals in the grains.

Compared with standard rice cookers, it preserves 50 per cent more vitamin E and 135 per cent more Vitamin B1 in white rice, according to Tefal. It also offers a variety of textures for cooked grainsto suit your tastes.

Belkin PowerHouse Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone

MOBILE ACCESSORY

$159

Looking to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time? Consider the Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone.

This dock features a built-in magnetic charging module for the Apple Watch and a built-in VersaCase Lightning connector to charge your iPhone. The VersaCase Lightning connector can be adjusted by using a wheel behind the dock to accommodate the iPhone case you are using, so you can be sure of a secure fit.

The best part is you do not need to use your existing Lightning cable and Apple Watch charging cable, as the dock has its own charging cable.

On Cloud All-Black

RUNNING SHOES

$189

After many requests from fans, On's Cloud running shoes are now available in a limited edition, all-black model.

Unlike the other brightly coloured Cloud models, the All-Black model is finished in black down to the shoelaces. Great for those who prefer stealthy looks.

It still sports On's iconic Clouds, or hollow pods on the soles of the shoes. These Clouds stretch back on impact to cushion the landing, but lock to form a solid foundation for a powerful push-off during runs.

Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR Special Edition

RUNNING WATCH

$959

The Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR Special Edition is a premium GPS multi-sport watch for serious fitness buffs.

It has over 80 pre-set sport modes including skiing, aerobics and kayaking. It also features a convenient wrist heart-rate monitor, a 320 x 300-pixel colour touchscreen display, 100m water-resistance and up to 12hr of battery life in training mode.

The Spartan comes in a sleek polyamide watch case with a stainless steel bezel and silicone strap. This special edition comes in two colour variants of copper and forest.

Compiled by Trevor Tan