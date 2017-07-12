New Products, July 12, 2017: Canon EOS 6D Mark II, Nespresso Creatista Plus and more

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

DSLR CAMERA

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Canon's new entry-level full-frame DSLR camera, the EOS 6D Mark II, is equipped with a 26.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS image sensor and Digic 7 image processor for superior image quality.

It also features Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology for speedy autofocus tracking in Live View mode.

In addition, the 6D Mark II is the first Canon full-frame DSLR camera to sporta rotatable touchscreen display for photographing from creative angles.

Nespresso Creatista Plus

COFFEE MAKER

$748, available from July 21

If you want to create a latte art every morning in the comfort of your home, consider the Nespresso Creatista Plus.

It combines Nespresso's convenient coffee system with home appliance maker Breville's advanced milking and steam wand technology.

Just select your preferred coffee, then fill the provided milk jug and place it on the temperature sensor for the milk to be heated to the ideal temperature. The steam wand will then froth it to the right texture for your coffee, for you to get creative with your latte art.

Asus Lyra

WI-FI ROUTER

$659 (three-hub bundle)

The Asus Lyra is a Wi-Fi system that uses the latest mesh-networking technology to get rid of Wi-Fi dead spots and deliver fast and secure Wi-Fi coverage to every corner of your home.

The Lyra allows up to five hubs to create a single wireless network. The advanced mesh-networking architecture in the Lyra uses a dedicated 5GHz frequency band for its inter-hub data backbone, while one 5GHz and one 2.4GHz frequency band are used for speedy Wi-Fi connection to your various devices.

Cooler Master Cosmos II 25th Anniversary Edition

PC CASE

$499

The Cosmos II 25th Anniversary Edition PC case, which commemorates PC peripherals maker Cooler Master's 25th birthday, features an updated design of the original with two brushed curved top aluminium handles and soft-brushed aluminium front and top panels. The sides of the case come with curved tempered side panels to accentuate its contours.

Hidden behind the front panel are hot-swoppable drive bays, while the motherboard tray and partition plate now come in aluminium for that premium feel.

Onkyo TX-SR373

AUDIO/VIDEO RECEIVER

$799

If you are looking for a great audio/video receiver (AVR), the new Onkyo TX-SR373 won't cost you an arm and a leg.

It might be an entry-level AVR, but it is big on features like Bluetooth streaming. Its AccuEQ Room Calibration technology sizes up your room and adjusts the audio output to suit its shape and size. It also supports the DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD multi-channel formats.

With support for HDCP 2.2, HDR10 and 4K video pass-through, you can future-proof yourself when you need to buy new gaming consoles or Blu-ray players.

New Balance FuelCore Sonic Marvel

RUNNING SHOES

$169

The new Spider-Man movie is here and you can get a pair of Spidey shoes when you go watch it. New Balance has released a Spider-Man limited edition of its FuelCore Sonic running shoes.

This pair of shoes might not let you walk on walls but it looks totally cool. It features a sleek black mesh upper covered in a tactile silicone web.

Its heel is wrapped in a black mesh with hidden reflective details and a white reflective spider icon.

