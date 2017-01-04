New Products: Jan 4, 2017: Fuse Chicken Bobine iPhone dock, Blink security camera and more

Fuse Chicken Bobine

IPHONE DOCK

$69

The Fuse Chicken Bobine is an iPhone cable, dock and stand all rolled into one. Its military-grade nickel-plated, steel-wrapped cable can be twisted into a coil for use as a stand. It can be adjusted to any position, so you can plug this USB-to-Lightning cable to your laptop and prop it high up at eye level to see Whatsapp messages and other notifications easily.

Blink

SECURITY CAMERA

$188

Have you always wanted a security camera that can be placed anywhere in your home without wiring? Get the Blink Home Security and HD Video Monitoring System.

Blink consists of a sync module and a camera module. The latter uses two AA batteries, which can last two years. Download the Blink app, connect the sync module to your Wi-Fi network, add the camera module using the app, and access the live streaming on the app wherever you are.

Litter Robot Open Air

HOME APPLIANCE

$990

For those who have pet cats, the Litter Robot is heaven-sent.

This automated machine cleans up after your cat. A weight sensor detects that the cat is out of the machine, and automatically rotates to sift out the waste.

In addition, the sifting mechanism separates the waste from the clean litter after the cat exits, which it then deposits into a waste drawer for easy disposal. The vent of waste drawer has a carbon filter to block out odour.

HTC Vive

VR HEADSET

$1,349, available on www.vive.com/sg/product

The highly anticipated virtual reality (VR) headset HTC Vive is finally available in Singapore.

The package consists of the Vive VR headset, two handheld controllers and two motion-tracking base stations. The headset has a pair of Oled screens with a total resolution of 2,160 x 1,200 pixels. It also has a front-facing camera for overlaying the real world onto the virtual one.

The two base stations use infra-red cameras to track your movement when you wear the headset, while the controllers provide haptic feedback for a more realistic VR experience.

Pacsafe Intasafe Backpack

LAPTOP BAG

$233

Travel safe with the Pacsafe Intasafe Backpack. Its front fabric panel has wire-mesh slashguards built in to prevent bag slashers from cutting through them.

Flexible lightweight stainless-steel wire is integrated into the shoulder straps, so thieves cannot cut the straps and run away with your backpack. Other anti-theft features include RFID blocking material, an anti-theft anchor lock and an anchor strap.

The Intasafe can fit a 15-inch laptop and a tablet in its main compartment. Two expandable side pockets allow easy access to items such as a water bottle and an umbrella.

Sony Cyber-shot HX350

COMPACT CAMERA

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

This is the camera to take on your travels. The Sony 20.4-megapixel Cyber-shot HX350 has a 50x optical zoom lens with a focal range from a wide-angle 24mm to a super telephoto 1,200mm.

You can be taking a nice wide landscape sunrise photo and, in the next moment, photograph a seagull flying into the horizon. Compose your photos using either the electronic viewfinder or the tiltable 3-inch LCD screen.

Compiled by Trevor Tan