New Products: EHang GhostDrone 2.0 VR

EHang GhostDrone 2.0 VR

DRONE

$1,548

There is a new drone on the block: the EHang GhostDrone 2.0 VR. The highlight of this drone is its bundled virtual reality (VR) googles that lets you see from the drone's perspective. You can also change the camera angle by simply tilting your head up or down.

In addition, the drone is controlled easily by the EHang Play app (available for Android and iOS) on its user's smartphone.

Just turn the smartphone in any direction to control the drone. Tap on the record button in the app to take a picture or start video recording with its onboard 4K video camera.

Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar

iPHONE ADAPTER

$64, available exclusively at Nubox stores

The one thing about Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is that you cannot use the bundled Lightning EarPods headphones while charging the smartphone. Now you can with the Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar.

This adapter gives you two Lightning ports, so you can connect the Lightning EarPods and a Lightning charging cable at the same time. Now you can enjoy music from your iPhone 7 while charging it at the same time on that long-haul flight.

Silverstone Redline RL06-Pro

PC CASING

$125

If you are building your own PC, the Silverstone Redline RL06-Pro might be worth a look.

The PC chassis features three 120mm LED fans as intakes to inject air flow for powerful cooling as well as minimising dust build-up.

The power supply unit and drive bay areas have covers to divide individual components inside to create separate cooling zones. This also allows users to hide cables for a neater interior look.

On the top front are two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and jacks for headphones and a microphone.

Promise Pegasus3

NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE

From $2,342

Photographers and videographers who need to back up massive amounts of pictures and footage should get the new Pegasus3 network-attached storage (NAS) from Promise Technology.

The Pegasus3 series features Thunderbolt 3 technology for quick file transfers and smooth playback of 4K video files. It comes with dual Thunderbolt ports for daisy-chaining.

With four, six and eight drive-bay configurations, the Pegasus3 series can support up to a total storage size of 48TB. The hot-swoppable drive bays allow for easy drive access and serviceability.

J5Create JMLC10

CABLE

$30.90

If you have three different devices that use Lightning, micro-USB and USB-C ports separately, the J5Create JMLC10 3-in-1 Charging Sync Cable is ideal for you.

This combo cable has a micro-USB connector but comes with a Lightning adapter and a USB-C adapter.

So whenever you need to charge one of your devices, you no longer need to find the right cable.

Simply connect the relevant adapter on the micro-USB connector and you can charge your device right away.

Puma EvoPower Vigor 1

FOOTBALL BOOTS

$329

The Puma EvoPower Vigor 1 is the first in the EvoPower family to feature a stretchable Spandex sock construction for acomfortable fit with a barefoot feeling.

The foam dots on the boots' upper give a precise feel when the foot comes into contact with the ball. The upper's stretchable microfibre materials support the bio-mechanics of the foot, while allowing the wearer to strike the ball with power and precision. Puma's GripTex technology, which is applied to the upper, provides grip and helps in ball control.

Compiled by Trevor Tan