New Products, Aug 30, 2017: Nikon D850, Parallels Desktop 13 for Mac and more

Nikon D850

DSLR

Pricing to be confirmed; available next month

Nikon has finally unveiled a DSLR camera worthy of its 100th anniversary this year with the D850, which comes with a whopping 45.7-megapixel full-frame image sensor with a no-pass filter for top resolution.

Armed with Nikon's Expeed 5 image processing engine, it is capable of shooting up to 7 frames per sec (fps), and 9fps when used with an optional battery grip.

It has a 153-point autofocusing system to ensure all shots are dead-on sharp, features a 3.2-inch tiltable touchscreen display and is capable of shooting 4K videos.

Parallels Desktop 13 for Mac

SOFTWARE

US$79.99 (S$108)

Virtualisation software company Parallels has launched Parallels Desktop 13 (PD13) for Mac, which supports the upcoming macOS High Sierra.

Like its predecessors, PD13 lets users run Windows on their Mac machines without the need for a reboot. Other than the usual performance improvements, PD13 introduces native Touch Bar support to the Windows OS. MacBook Pro users can use the Touch Bar for Windows functions like Start Menu and File Explorer, as well as Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

PD13 includes Parallels Toolbox utility for both Mac and Windows. The Toolbox contains a suite of useful tools like Clean Drive and Find Duplicates.

JBL Pulse 3

BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

$339

Add light and colour to your party with new JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth speakers. Its top portion delivers a 360-degree colour LED light show, while its bottom portion provides 360-degree audio with its three drivers and dual passive radiators.

The Pulse 3 can connect up to two smartphones, so you and your mate can take turns to stream your favourite music. Its built-in rechargeable battery is supposed to power the music-and-light show for up to 12 hours per charge.

Casio G-Shock MRG-G2000HT

WATCH

Pricing to be confirmed, available next month

Casio's flagship G-Shock MR-G series gets a limited edition created using the Japanese tradition metal hammering technique of tsuiki.

In order to realise the MR-G concepts of extreme toughness and refined elegance, Casio collaborated with Bihou Asano, a third-generation master tsuiki artisan for the MRG-G2000HT. He created a patterned finish of overlapping hammered lines on the watch's bezel and the watch band's centre row, with a "Japan blue" indigo finish rendered in blue diamond-like carbon.

Only 500 units of this limited edition will be sold worldwide.

Asus ZenScreen MB16AC

PORTABLE MONITOR

$439

Need an extra display on your travels? Take the Asus ZenScreen MB16AC with you. It is a 15.6-inch full high-definition external monitor that weighs only 780g and measures just 8mm thick.

It requires only either a USB 3.0 or USB-C connection to work. If you are using the USB 3.0, a software driver needs to be installed to ensure compatibility. But if you are using USB-C connectivity, it is just plug and play.

Its included smart case can be folded into a stand to prop the display in either portrait or landscape orientation.

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$588, available next month

Powered by dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and certified for Hi-Res Audio standard in wired mode, the new V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless over-ear headphones allow you to listen to your Hi-Res Audio tracks in their full glory.

You can listen to them plugged-in, or go cordless by connecting them to your audio player or smartphone via Bluetooth.

To achieve noise isolation without active noise cancellation, it uses large deep cushions with an adjustable headband that naturally contours to fit your head to keep the noise out. It will be available in rose gold, black and white.

Compiled by Trevor Tan