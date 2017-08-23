New Products, Aug 23, 2017: Nokia 8, Asus Designo Curve MX34VQ and more

Nokia 8

SMARTPHONE

Local pricing and availability to be confirmed

Nokia is back with its upcoming Nokia 8 smartphone - an Android 7.1 device that sports a 5.3-inch quad-HD display with a Snapdragon 835 processor in an all-aluminium, 7.9mm-thick slim body.

It is also the first Nokia phone to come with rear dual cameras. Both the rear and front-facing cameras feature 13-megapixel image sensors. It comes with 4GB of system memory and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card of up to 256GB.

Asus Designo Curve MX34VQ

MONITOR

$1,598

Looking for a centrepiece for your study room desk? Consider Asus' new Designo Curve MX34VQ.

This 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. Its transparent base houses a built-in Qi wireless charging pad with LED lights emitting an aurora-like glow during charging.

With its 178-degree wide-view technology, it promises no colour shift when viewed horizontally or vertically from the side.

Its 3000:1 contrast ratio is said to deliver the brightest white and deepest black hues.

Garmin Virb 360

ACTION CAMERA

$1,199

The Garmin Virb 360 is a rugged compact camera that shoots 360-degree 15-megapixel still images and 360-degree 4K videos at 30 frames per second with spherical stabilisation. It is waterproof to a depth of 10m and comes with four built-in microphones.

You can also use voice activation to start and stop recordings. Equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+ and NFC connectivity options, you can download captured footageto your smartphone for editing or sharing via the Virb mobile app.

Samsung Portable SSD T5

EXTERNAL FLASH DRIVE

From $179, available from Aug 28

The Samsung T5 might be smaller than a name card and weighs a mere 51g, but this portable external solid-state drive is said to be up to 4.9 times faster than conventional external hard drives.

With no moving parts and a shock-resistant internal frame, the T5 can withstand accidental drops from up to 2m. It comes in an aluminium exterior finished in blue (250GB: $179; 500GB: $279) and black (1TB: $559; 2TB: $1,229). A USB-C-to-C cable and a USB-C-to-A cable are included.

Razer Atheris

GAMING MOUSE

$84.90

Designed for both work and gaming, the Razer Atheris comes with dual connectivity - Bluetooth and 2.4GHz adaptive frequency technology (with the included 2.4GHz USB dongle).

A 7,200dpi optical image sensor lets you move with accuracy, whether it is drawing up PowerPoint presentations or firing a sniper shot. Its ambidextrous design with enhanced rubber side grips means you can handle it with ease. Five programmable buttons allow you to customise the functions. It uses two AA batteries that are said to give 350hr of usage.

HyperX Alloy Elite

MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD

$199

For gamers who love to hammer their keyboards in the heat of battle, the new HyperX Alloy Elite is a good choice.

It has a solid steel frame and durable CherryMX switches (available in CherryMX Blue, Brown and Red) that can endure a gamer's endless pounding. It also features anti-ghosting and N-Key rollover features, as well as dedicated media buttons and USB 2.0 pass-through. A detachable wrist rest with soft-touch coating provides optimal comfort.

Compiled by Trevor Tan