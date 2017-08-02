New Products, Aug 2, 2017: Microsoft Surface Pro, Ecovacs Deebot R98 and more

Microsoft Surface Pro

HYBRID LAPTOP

From $1,188; available from Aug 15

Unveiled in May, the Microsoft Surface Pro hybrid laptop is finally going to be available here.

Measuring just 8.5mm thick and weighing 767g for the lightest model, the new Surface Pro has been streamlined with softer rounded edges, with cameras fading into the bezel.

It features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that supports the new Surface Pen ($148). However, it does not come with a keyboard.

You have to fork out an extra $199 for the Surface Pro Type Cover or $249 for the new Signature Type Cover.

D-Link DHP-W611AV Starter Kit

NETWORKING DEVICE

$159

The D-Link DHP-W611AV PowerLine AV2 1000 Wireless AC1200 Starter Kit consists of the DHP-W610AV PowerLine AV2 1000 Wireless AC1200 Extender and the DHP-P610AV PowerLine AV2 1000 Gigabit Passthrough Adapter. These use your home electrical wiring to extend your home Internet coverage.

Plug the DHP-P610AV into a power outlet and connect it to your home router's Ethernet port. Plug the DHP-W610AV into another power outlet where there is poor Internet coverage, such as the bedroom or the kitchen, for faster and more stable Internet via wired or Wi-Fi connection.

Ecovacs Deebot R98

HOME APPLIANCE

$1,199

With the Ecovacs Deebot R98 robotic vacuum cleaner, you can relax while cleaning your house.

The DR98 is equipped with an advanced wet/dry mopping system. It dampens half of the cleaning cloth so that it sweeps, lifts, vacuums, mops and dries in one pass. Programmed to automatically return to its charging dock when battery power runs low, it will empty its dust bin when docked.

The R98 also comes with a cordless detachable hand-held vacuum, so you can clean those hard-to-reach areas missed by the robotic vacuum cleaner.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3.0 Express Dock HD

THUNDERBOLT DOCK

$599

If you have an Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pro or MacBook, you might want to get the Belkin Thunderbolt 3.0 Express Dock HD to give you extra ports when you are in the office or at home.

With a single Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) cable, the dock gives you an extra Gigabit Ethernet port, audio-in and audio-out jacks, a DisplayPort, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and three USB 3.0 ports.

The dock also supports one 5K display or two 4K displays (via one DisplayPort and one Thunderbolt 3 port).

Oki Pro6410 NeonColor

PROFESSIONAL PRINTER

$2,399

The Oki Pro6410 NeonColor gives printing businesses a low-cost way to print vibrant high-quality neon colours for garments, product decorations and point-of-sales displays. It does so by combining high-definition digital LED colour printing with neon toner technology as well as an interchangeable black or white toner.

It can print at resolutions of up to 1,200 x 600 dots per inch, on an array of media with sizes up to A4 and paper weight up to 250gsm.

Gran Turismo Sport Collector's Edition

VIDEO GAME

$162.90; available from Oct 17

The highly anticipated PlayStation 4-exclusive racing game Gran Turismo Sport finally has a release date - Oct 17. Since a Gran Turismo game gets released only every few years, you might want to grab the Collector's Edition instead.

The Gran Turismo Sport Collector's Edition will include the game disc, a steel box, an Apex Artbook, downloadable contents -which includes early access to cars, one million in-game currency, in-game livery stickers and helmet - and a die-cast car model of Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo.

Compiled by Trevor Tan