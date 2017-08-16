New Products

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

SMARTPHONE

$448

This mid-range Samsung Android smartphone boasts flagship features such as a fingerprint sensor and Samsung Pay mobile payment.

In addition, the Galaxy J7 Pro uses a 5.5-inch full high-definition Amoled screen with an always-on display feature, so you can keep track of your appointments and incoming notifications.

It features 13-megapixel front and rear cameras, with LED and selfie flashes, has 32GB of internal memory and supports up to 256GB of expandable memory via a microSD card.

Asus ROG Zenith Extreme

MOTHERBOARD

$969

If you are looking for a motherboard to take advantage of AMD's latest Ryzen Threadripper processors, try the Asus flagship ROG Zenith Extreme.

It supports Threadripper's Zen micro-architecture of 16 cores and 32 threads. It has four PCIe x16 slots that are spaced apart for double-wide coolers. It also has room for up to four NVMe solid-state drives with one M.2 slot under the chipset heatsink for improved cooling. This motherboard supports 10Gbps Ethernet connection, as well as 802.11ad and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi connection.

Edifier Exclaim Connect

BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

$119

Looking for a pair of small and sleek speakers for your laptop in your office or bedroom? Consider the Edifier Exclaim Connect.

It features a unique design consisting of a curved base and rectangular upper section.

Each upper section houses two 1.5-inch tweeters and a 1.5 x 3-inch passive radiator, while the base section contains a 3-inch woofer and a 3-inch passive bass radiator.

You can connect your laptop or smartphone to the Exclaim Connect via Bluetooth or a conventional 3.5mm audio jack.

Garmin Fenix 5S (New Colours)

GPS RUNNING WATCH

$999 (Blue Frost and Pink Meringue), $1,099 (Rose Goldtone)

Designed with female adventurers in mind, the Garmin Fenix 5S is a smaller-sized GPS running and adventure watch, compared with its 5 and 5X cousins. Previously available only in white and black, it now comes in three new attractive colour combinations - Frost Blue, Pink Meringue and Rose Goldtone.

The Frost Blue and Pink Meringue models are exclusive to South-east Asia. Both come with a stainless steel bezel with cyan and pink straps respectively.

The Rose Goldtone option has a rose-gold stainless steel bezel with white strap.

Sennheiser CX 7.00BT

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

$239, available exclusively on Sennheiser Online Store

With the opening of its online store in Singapore, Sennheiser Asia will launch the new CX 7.00BT wireless ear-canal headphones ahead of its global debut at tech trade show IFA 2017 next month.

The CX 7.00BT uses Bluetooth 4.1 and Qualcomm apt-XTM wireless technologies for detailed wireless audio output. It employs Near-Field Communication (NFC) one-touch pairing to connect to NFC-enabled devices. It can connect to two devices simultaneously and has a 10hr battery life on a full charge.

Linksys EA9300

WI-FI ROUTER

$399

The Linksys EA9300 is equipped with the latest 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology like MU-MIMO Wave 2 for simultaneous 4K video streaming on multiple devices at the same time.

Its six high-powered external antennas work together to deliver tri-band AC4000 Wi-Fi connectivity at combined speeds of up to 4 Gbps.

Furthermore, its Linksys smartphone app provides remote access control of the EA9300 router whenever needed.

