New Products

Samsung The Frame

TELEVISION

From $3,999

Why have just a TV set when you can have The Frame by Samsung?

Unlike conventional sets that fade to black when powered off, the Frame's ultra high-definition display will show works of art according to your selection, from a library of specially curated art pieces or your uploaded pictures.

You can even change the TV set's frames - from walnut to beige wood - to suit your living room. The Frame is available in 55 inches ($3,999) and 65 inches ($5,599).

Epson WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590

ENTERPRISE PRINTER

Price/availability to be confirmed

Epson has launched its first high-speed linehead Multi-Function inkjet printer for enterprise printing with the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590.

It features Epson's pioneering PrecisionCore linehead technology, which contains around 33,500 nozzles in a fixed print head. It prints at 100 images per minute for both simplex and duplex printing.

Without a moving print head, banding is minimised to ensure prints are of the highest quality and sharpness. The printer also uses an electrostatic transport belt in the print pass, to ensure paper is completely flat for stable paper feeding.

Asus Vivo AiO V241

ALL-IN-ONE PC

$1,249

Looking for an affordable all-in-one PC? Check out the Asus Vivo AiO V241.

It features a 23.8-inch full high-definition (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) NanoEdge display with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and super-thin bezel that gives it a stylish form. It also packs a sonic punch with its powerful Asus SonicMaster stereo audio system.

Powered by the latest seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce 930MX discrete graphics, it caters to your work and leisure needs.

Devialet Phantom

WIRELESS SPEAKER

From $2,990

Devialet, the luxury speaker maker, has opened its stores in Singapore. One of its products - Phantom - is a wireless speaker that scores high in both form and function, featuring a sleek spherical design that makes it a classy centrepiece for your living room. It plays music from any source via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Phantom comes in three models with the White Phantom ($2,990) delivering 750 watts and 99 decibel of audio output, while the Silver Phantom ($3,490) is able to produce 3,000 watts and 105 decibel. The Gold Phantom ($4,490) is plated with a 22-carat rose gold finish and delivers an impressive 4,500 watts and 108 decibel.

New Balance FuelCell

RUNNING SHOES

$279

Designed for runners who want to outdo their personal best, the New Balance FuelCell running shoes use an all-new midsole that helps to increase runners' pace.

This midsole - known as FuelCell - uses nitrogen-infused foam for a powerful launch during the gait cycle.

In addition, the shoes' upper is made of materials that allow greater flexibility to optimise the runner's speed, according to its maker.

Logitech M590 Multi-Device Silent Mouse

MOUSE

$54, available from Friday

Don't want to disturb your colleagues? Consider the Logitech M590 Multi-Device Silent Mouse.

It is said to provide over 90 per cent in noise reduction, compared with conventional mice, and the same click feel. Its rubber scroll wheel also glides along quietly.

With Logitech's Flow technology, the M590 can navigate seamlessly between two computers, whereby the mouse cursor can leave one screen and appear on another, even if you are using a Windows and a Macintosh computer. This feature requires a Logitech Options software, which also allows for copy-and-paste from one computer to another.

Compiled by Trevor Tan