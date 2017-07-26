New Products

Leica TL2

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$2,980 (body only)

The TL2 is Leica's entry-level mirrorless camera. It is equipped with a 24-megapixel APS-C image sensor and a new Maestro II image processor, while chamfered edges help to improve its handling.

With 49 autofocusing (AF) points, compared with its predecessor's nine, the TL2 is said to deliver 2.5 times faster AF speed. It comes with a 3.7-inch touchscreen display that is eight times more responsive than its predecessor. It can also shoot 4K videos and uses a USB-C port for both data transfer and charging.

Casio Fukubukuro Lucky Bag

GIFT BUNDLE

$188, available at all G-Factory stores

To celebrate National Day 2017, Casio Singapore has released a special Fukubukuro Lucky Bag. Fuku means "good fortune" or "luck", while bukuro means "bag" in Japanese. And fukubukuro is a popular custom in Japan where the bags are filled with random items and goodies worth several times more than its price tag.

Priced at $188, the Casio Singapore Fukubukuro contains a G-Shock GA-710 watch, a printed G-Shock T-shirt, camouflage canvas tote bag and a G-Shock tumbler, which have a combined value of $353. Some might even contain an extra Casio Exilim FR10 camera, bringing the total value of the items to $655.

Jabra Evolve 75

BLUETOOTH HEADSET

$434.42 (without charging stand), $512.53 (with charging stand)

Jabra's new Evolve 75 is the only active noise-cancelling headset to meet the new stricter Open Office and Outdoor requirements by Microsoft's Skype for Business Certification Program, according to its maker. It is also compatible with major communication platforms like Google Hangouts and Cisco WebEx.

It can connect via Bluetooth to two devices at once with a range of up to 30m. Its 15hr battery life allows you to use it through the day without recharging.

Onkyo DP-S1

DIGITAL AUDIO PLAYER

$699

Built from a solid block of aluminium, the Onkyo DP-S1 is a compact digital audio player that promises great durability. It also boasts a scratch-resistant 2.4-inch touchscreen display, and an internal storage of 16GB that is expandable to 416GB, thanks to its dual microSD card slots.

The DP-S1 features twin Sabre ES9018C2M digital-to-analog converters for precision high-res audio playback, and twin Sabre ES9601K amplifiers for music output to headphones that range from 16ohm to 600ohm. It supports a wide range of audio formats, including DSD 5.6 MHz/2.8 MHz, SD-IFF, Flac, Alac and Aiff.

Monopoly Gamer

BOARD GAME

$69.90

If you are a fan of the board game Monopoly and Nintendo games, you will love Monopoly Gamer.

You use Super Mario character tokens, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Princess Peach and Yoshi, to race around the board, collect coins (instead of money), buy properties and complete levels.

A first in Monopoly, each character token has its own unique Power-up ability. For instance, Princess Peach's Super Star ability is activated to collect rent from the bank when the character token lands on the Super Star board.

UBTech Jimu Robot AstroBot Kit

ROBOTIC KIT

$299

Looking to get your kids to dabble in robotics? Consider the UBTech Jimu Robot AstroBot Kit.

It has all the parts that your kids need to build their own robots, including five robotic servo motors, 397 snap-together interlocking parts and connectors, one infra-red sensor, two 16-colour LED lights, one speaker, one main control box and one rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Your kids can use the Jimu Robot app that comes with step-by-step instructions to make building the robot easier.

Compiled by Trevor Tan