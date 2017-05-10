New Products

Paradigm Premium Wireless PW 800

WIRELESS SPEAKERS

$1,499

The PW 800 is the flagship model of Paradigm's Premium Wireless series. Using DTS Play-Fi technology, it gives users the convenience of streaming high-resolution music (up to 24-bit/192kHz) over a Wi-Fi network from a mobile device.

The PW 800 comes with two 25mm dome tweeters, two 127mm woofers and an Anthem Class-D amplifier for superior audio output. A calibrated microphone is included for easy customisation using Paradigm's Anthem Room Correction technology.

Asus ROG Swift PG258Q

GAMING MONITOR

$1,099

Consider the Asus ROG Swift PG258Q if you are a PC gamer looking for the ideal gaming monitor.

This 24.5-inch full high-definition (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) gaming monitor comes with the world's fastest refresh rate of 240Hz, according to Asus. That is twice the refresh rate of conventional monitors.

It has a response time of 1ms and supports Nvidia's Ultra Low Motion Blur technology for more fluid and responsive gameplay. It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology that minimises display stutter and input lag and eliminates screen tearing.

Garmin vivosmart 3

FITNESS TRACKER

$229; available from Friday

This fitness tracker does not just track your steps taken, calories burned, floors climbed and hours slept, it also measures your VO2 max, or maximal oxygen intake.

In addition, the Garmin vivosmart 3 is able to track your heart-rate variability that is used to calculate and display your stress level. Plus, it works as a rep counter when you are in the gym lifting weights. It is water resistant down to 50m and will last five days on a full charge.

Acer Switch 3

HYBRID LAPTOP

From $1,048; available next month

For those looking for a value-for-money hybrid laptop, take a look at the new Acer Switch 3.

It features a two-in-one design with a large 12.2-inch touchscreen display and an attachable keyboard that snaps on to the display with its ultra-secure magnets.

Its versatile U-shaped kickstand holds up the display and can be adjusted to any angle up to 165 degrees. The Switch 3 can be used with an optional Acer Active Pen, so you can sketch, take notes or annotate documents using Windows Ink.

Razer Lancehead

GAMING MOUSE

$229.90; available by next month

Gaming peripheral giant Razer's Lancehead features Razer's proprietary "Adaptive Frequency Technology" (AFT) that promises lag-free data transmission between mouse and PC.

The Lancehead's 16,000 dots-per-inch laser sensor has a tracking speed of 210 inches per second and 50G acceleration. Its ambidextrous design means both left- and right-handers can control this mouse with ease and comfort.

Plus, its backlight has a range of lighting effects and can be customised from 16.8 million colours.

Compiled by Trevor Tan