New Products, May 3, 2017: Jaybird X3, Canon EOS M10 Special Edition Box Set and more

Jaybird X3

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

$215, available tomorrow

Looking for a pair of wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones for your workout? Try the Jaybird X3.

It features double hydrophobic nano-coating and super-tight seams to resist rain, sweat and mud. Re-designed wing tips help to make sure the earbuds are a snug fit.

The X3 also comes with Bluetooth 4.1 that is said to offer skip-free music streaming. It has a battery life of 8hr, and you need charge it for only 20min for 1hr of playtime.

Canon EOS M10 Special Edition Box Set

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

From $649, available this month

For Pokemon (or Pikachu) lovers, the Canon EOS M10 Special Edition Box Set is something you ought to consider.

This special-edition EOS M10 comes bundled with a Pikachu Shoulder Plush strap cushion toy. Velcro it to the strap of your sling bag or the M10, and you can imagine yourself as Ash Ketchum with the beloved Pikachu sitting on your shoulder.

Otherwise, the M10 is still the same lightweight and compact mirrorless camera with a 180-degree tiltable touchscreen display that you can easily carry around to take selfies with your Pikachu.

Bosch Athlet Zoo'o ProAnimal

VACUUM CLEANER

$799

Pet lovers, you can clean up your pets' fur more easily with the Bosch Athlet Zoo'o ProAnimal vacuum cleaner. It is a cordless handstick vacuum cleaner specially designed to pick up pet fur. Its ProAnimal Brush uses an electrical nozzle with additional brush roll to thoroughly clean up pet hair.

Without any cords, you can easily reach areas previously difficult to access. Furthermore, the vacuum cleaner has a long battery life of 1hr for you to have ample time to clean up all that fur.

LG 38UC99

PC MONITOR

$2,199

The LG 38UC99 is a 38-inch ultra-wide 4K monitor with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It features a USB-C port for direct connection to laptops or desktop PCs, as well as for charging USB-C devices.

With its 99 per cent sRGB colour gamut for colour accuracy, and in-plane switching technology for a wide viewing angle, this monitor is ideal for creative professionals like photographers and desktop artists.

It is also great for viewing movies, with its two 10W built-in Bluetooth-compatible speakers packing a sonic punch.

ViewQwest VQTV5

SET-TOP BOX

$188 (for new and existing subscribers of ViewQwest two-year fibre broadband service)

The new integrated TV set-top box and Android media player from local Internet service provider ViewQwest is here.

The VQTV5 offers access to local free-to-air HD channels when hooked to a compatible TV antenna, thanks to its built-in digital TV tuner. At the same time, it is also an Android media player capable of playing 4K content. It is pre-loaded with over 20 video-streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and PPTV.

In addition, its remote control now lets you wave it like a magic wand to quickly move the cursor across the screen.

Compiled by Trevor Tan