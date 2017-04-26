New Products, April 26, 2017: Sony a9, Sotx A1 and more

Sony a9

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Local pricing and availability to be confirmed

Sony is targeting sports photographers with its latest a9 mirrorless camera.

It features the world's first full-frame stacked CMOS image sensor with 24.2 megapixels, a high-speed blackout-free continuous shooting of up to 20 frames per sec, 60 auto-focusing (AF) calculations per sec and a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000sec - all a sports photographer would need but in a smaller and lighter form factor.

Sotx A1

SMART RACKET

$99

The Sotx A1 is an entry-level badminton racket for beginners who want to hone their skills, but with a twist.

Built into its handleis a sensor, which tracks stroke speed and types and provides feedback during games.

These statistics can be viewed on the Smart Badminton app (Android and iOS): the total number of swings, smashes, drives, lifts and slices you have made.

It also tracks the speed of your smashes.

Sensibo Sky

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

$179

Do you keep forgetting to turn off your air-conditioning unit? Try the Sensibo Sky.

Compatible with almost any air-con brand, the Sky is a Wi-Fi-based air-con controller that allows you to remotely turn on and off your air-con when you are out of the house.

It allows you to schedule the time your air-con powers up, so that you can be greeted by cool air when you get home.

You can also monitor your room's temperature remotely.

Fred Mirror

SMART MIRROR

$2,700

Running on Android 5.0 with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, this 15.6-inch smart mirror is able to display the latest news, weather information, schedule of the day and social media updates when you wake up in the morning to brush your teeth.

The Fred Mirror also comes with speakers built into its anodised aluminium gold frame. It is water-proof and even has an embedded air purifier to make sure every visit to the bathroom is a pleasant one.

Jabra Speak 710

SPEAKER PHONE

$525

If you need a portable speaker phone for tele-conferencing on the go, consier the Jabra Speak 710.

Its omni-directional microphone provides 360-degree coverage and is said to be able to pick up sounds from any angle in a small room which can accommodate up to six people. It is compatible with many unified communications platforms like Skype for Business, Cisco's WebEx and Citrix's GoToMeeting.

It also doubles as a speaker for your smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth or USB connection.

Samsung Gear 360 (2017)

360 CAMERA

$348, available from Saturday

The Samsung Gear 360 (2017) has two fish-eye cameras - each equipped with an 8.4-megapixel image sensor and a 180-degree f2.2 lens - to capture 360-degree photos and videos.

In addition, it is able to record as well as stream 4K 360-degree videos. You can also broadcast live in 360 degrees on social media when used with a compatible Samsung smartphone like the Galaxy S8, S7 or Note 5.

Compiled by Trevor Tan